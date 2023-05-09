 Skip to main content
Annual La Crosse River Clean Up moved to June 3

  • Updated
Volunteers are still needed for the major clean up event.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 30th Annual River Clean Up is making a few adjustments this year due to recent flooding. The community event consists of hundreds of volunteers who help clean up thousands of pounds of trash from the La Crosse waterways and surrounding lands. 

The event occurs primarily in Pools 7 & 8 of the Mississippi River including the waterways that flow into the Mississippi River. But organizer Russ Wilson said because of the high water levels, the clean up will be postponed to the first weekend of June. 

People wishing to volunteer can go to the River Cleanup La Crosse website and register. 

