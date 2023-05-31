 Skip to main content
Aquinas High School students call on more mental health awareness

  0
Aquinas Senior Emma Gilberts says she's struggled with anxiety since the 5th grade and wouldn't have gotten the help she needed without taking action for herself.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many efforts are being made at area schools for Mental Health Awareness month. One of those being wristbands handed out by the La Crosse Mental Health Coalition. Some Aquinas High School students are proudly wearing those bracelets to keep spreading awareness. 

"I think more can be done in schools to help kids especially teens who are transition into college with mental health." 

Other students add that the topic of mental health isn't talked about enough.

"It is something we all go through and you aren't alone," Grace Butler said. 

Mike Desmond, retired Aquinas teacher and current president of the La Crosse Mental Health Coalition wants to see more education surrounded mental health. 

"I think it should be a part of every students curriculum. In most cases its an elective but couldn't it be a part of a health program in a school." 

