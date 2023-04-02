Aquinas team prepares robot, Kahn for national competition

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Ethan Darvaux is one of six students making up Aquinas High School's robotics team.
The team took home a medal in a competition in Iowa qualifying them to compete at Worlds in Dallas Texas.
Darvaux is the only senior on the team.
"I hope we can win Worlds. but more than that I'm hoping for a good experience getting to meet all these other teams from all around the world, said Ethan.
The team is putting their robot, Kahn through are some of the drills.
BJ Gerling wrote the program for the robot. He works behind multiple screens reading and writing codes that many us wouldn't even understand. He recruited his father to be the coach.
Coach Ben Gerling says he couldn't say no. "I saw the passion in my son and I wanted him to have this. If this is the one thing he is gonna do, I'm ok with it. It means a little extra time after the workday but the kids are worth it," said Benjamin.
Andrew Kapas drives the robot and says the pressure doesn't get to him.
"Once you get out there it feels like it would be but for me, I'm pretty calm when I get out there," said Andrew.
Maya Wozney is one of only two girls on the team.
"I saw it on a poster one day at the beginning of school and I thought to just give it a chance because I thought it would be fun," said Wozney.
Angelina Tomko is the other female on the team. She thanks her brother for introducing her to robotics.
"My brother is a programming nerd ...kind of thing...and he's very into robotics.
at first I was like nah that's not me. That can never be me and I'm like, ok maybe I might like this," said Angelina.
Brody Sherrill is a sophomore who plans to continue with robotics. "I always loved robotics. It was something that was always been an interest of mine. Technology, innovation, engineering. They all attract my attention,"
said Brody.
Coach Ben says the kids have no idea how important this competition is.
"Honestly, their doors are wide open now especially with them making it to Worlds, going to Houston. They are so many ivy league colleges there with recruiters. There are businesses there that are looking for kids like this. They're gonna keep their eye on them, see where they go, see how they turn out."
The Vex Robotics World Championship is in Dallas, Texas, on April 25 - May 4, 2023.
The students are trying to raise money for the trip. To help contact Coach Ben at robotics@aquinasschools.org.