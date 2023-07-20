Area Families enjoying the tradition of the La Crosse Interstate Fair

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Interstate Fair is in day two and so far people and animals alike are enjoying the cooler weather.
Darryle Kammel is enjoying the fair with his five of his grandchildren. The fair holds special meaning to him and his family.
"I grew up on a dairy farm and you know back then you were working on the farm always and you never came as kids so." said Darryle Kammel. "Things were a lot tougher back then but now that I am retired and I can enjoy this more, I'm glad to be here with my grandchildren."
The La Crosse Interstate Fair is in its 132nd year. Thursday night is drag racing. Friday and Saturday feature amusement rides and various music entertainment