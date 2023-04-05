 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.5 feet on 04/15/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

B.L.A.C.K. & Gold Fundraiser on Saturday, April 22nd

This is a 21+ event - NA options available as well. A free, optional La Crosse Safe shuttle, to the venue & back is provided.

(WXOW) -- Clear your Saturday night on April 22nd and get ready for a night of fun, music, food and drinks! Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge

Inc. is hosting their 2nd Annual Black & Gold Fundraising Party

At Maple Grove Venues (MGV) in West Salem, the event goes from

6:30 - 11 p.m.

Organizers say it's a 21+ event, but N/A options are available to drink as well. A free, optional La Crosse Safe shuttle, to the venue & back is provided.

The event supports:

- The Annual Week Long Student Summer Experience Trip

- Runaway & Homeless Youth Crisis Support & Mentorship

- Cultural Tours & Community Programs

- Black Community Base-building & Networking

Click here to get your tickets. 

