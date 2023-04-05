B.L.A.C.K. & Gold Fundraiser on Saturday, April 22nd

(WXOW) -- Clear your Saturday night on April 22nd and get ready for a night of fun, music, food and drinks! Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge
Inc. is hosting their 2nd Annual Black & Gold Fundraising Party
At Maple Grove Venues (MGV) in West Salem, the event goes from
6:30 - 11 p.m.
Organizers say it's a 21+ event, but N/A options are available to drink as well. A free, optional La Crosse Safe shuttle, to the venue & back is provided.
The event supports:
- The Annual Week Long Student Summer Experience Trip
- Runaway & Homeless Youth Crisis Support & Mentorship
- Cultural Tours & Community Programs
- Black Community Base-building & Networking
