'Beauty and the Beast the Broadway Musical' at La Crosse Community Theatre

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A tale as old as time gets its own twist at the La Crosse Community Theatre and you can get your tickets now. 

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 18 you have the chance to catch 'Beauty and the Beast the Broadway Musical' in the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center. 

On Thursday's, Friday's and Saturday's performances are at 7 p.m. On Sunday's they're at 2 p.m.

Mac Bruemmer who plays the Beast says he can't wait for the audience to see how the cast makes the show their own. 

"We wanted to put our own spin on everything," Bruemmer said. "It's taking a different route than the animated or the live action remake." 

