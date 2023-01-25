 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Brothers Big Sisters launches campaign to attract more mentors

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Brothers Big Sisters launches campaign to attract more mentors

As a call to action BBBS7RR is issuing an urgent request to the public.

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) -- There's a shortage of mentors in the Coulee Region for our youth, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region. As a call to action BBBS7RR is issuing an urgent request to the public. 

The campaign called '60 Big's in 60 Days' has a goal of finding adult mentors for youth in the 7 Rivers region. These areas include the Southwestern Wisconsin Counties and the Southeastern Minnesota Counties. 

To become a Big Brother or Big Sister, individuals must be 18 years of age or older, with a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a background check.

Click here to learn more or become a Big. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you