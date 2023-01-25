Big Brothers Big Sisters launches campaign to attract more mentors

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) -- There's a shortage of mentors in the Coulee Region for our youth, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region. As a call to action BBBS7RR is issuing an urgent request to the public.
The campaign called '60 Big's in 60 Days' has a goal of finding adult mentors for youth in the 7 Rivers region. These areas include the Southwestern Wisconsin Counties and the Southeastern Minnesota Counties.
To become a Big Brother or Big Sister, individuals must be 18 years of age or older, with a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a background check.
Click here to learn more or become a Big.