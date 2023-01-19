 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Continues For Parts of the Area...

.Many areas saw accumulations of 4-7 inches of snow thus far,
with the exception of southwest Wisconsin and adjacent northeast
Iowa where 2-4 inches fell.

Accumulating snow will continue near and west of a line from Eau
Claire Wisconsin, to Preston Minnesota, to Charles City Iowa with
1 to 3 inches expected today. Lighter snowfall is expected to
continue roughly along and north of the I-90 corridor with
accumulations of an inch or less.

Road conditions are expected to improve through the day with
temperatures near freezing making road treatments effective.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
today. 1 to 3 inches expected along a Wabasha to Preston line.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Birthday Shoutouts for January 19, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Birthday Shoutouts for January 19, 2023

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Ada-Mae is turning 8 today!

"Happy 8th Birthday to Ada-Mae!" -Love, mom, dad and brother Chase

Camie Jo is turning 18 today!

"Happy 18th Birthday to Camie Jo." -Love, Braxton, Aunt Heidi, Uncle Lin, Grandma Werlein, Aunt Che Che, Demitri and Uncle Larry

Caron Marlin is turning "39!"

"Happy Birthday Auntie Caron! You're the best!" -Love you forever, Braelyn & Scarlett

Elizabeth Henderson is turning 90!

"Elizabeth “Liz” Henderson is 90 years old on January 19. Enjoy that cake!" -Love, your family

Richard Turner is turning 45!

"But also a Happy Birthday to Tony!" -From Tony, Mom, Delilah and London

Ronald Fanta is turning 88!

"Wishing Ronald Fanta a Happy 88th Birthday. We hope you keep hunting, riding your ATV and being around family." -With love, daughters, Peggy and Fay

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you