Birthday Shoutouts for January 19, 2023

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!
Ada-Mae is turning 8 today!
"Happy 8th Birthday to Ada-Mae!" -Love, mom, dad and brother Chase
Camie Jo is turning 18 today!
"Happy 18th Birthday to Camie Jo." -Love, Braxton, Aunt Heidi, Uncle Lin, Grandma Werlein, Aunt Che Che, Demitri and Uncle Larry
Caron Marlin is turning "39!"
"Happy Birthday Auntie Caron! You're the best!" -Love you forever, Braelyn & Scarlett
Elizabeth Henderson is turning 90!
"Elizabeth “Liz” Henderson is 90 years old on January 19. Enjoy that cake!" -Love, your family
Richard Turner is turning 45!
"But also a Happy Birthday to Tony!" -From Tony, Mom, Delilah and London
Ronald Fanta is turning 88!
"Wishing Ronald Fanta a Happy 88th Birthday. We hope you keep hunting, riding your ATV and being around family." -With love, daughters, Peggy and Fay