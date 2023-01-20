 Skip to main content
Birthday Shoutouts for January 20-22, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Birthday Shoutouts for January 20, 2023

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Deb is turning 70 today!

"Happy 70th Birthday Deb Trussoni! We hope you have a super fabulous day!"

Love, Penny and Dale

Laura is turning 52 today!

"Happy Birthday, Laura! You're a kind and dedicated Pre-School Teacher, fantastic Mom, wonderful wife, generous and loving sister, super cool aunt, and an absolute joy as a daughter. Hope your day is fabulous!" -Love, Carol and Randy, Ryan, Samantha, and Stella, Mark and Lauren

Jordan is turning 18!

"Happy 18th birthday to Jordan Jergenson!" -from your family

Lois is turning 86 on Sunday!

"An early Happy 86th Birthday to my Mom, Lois Zielke on January 22nd!" -love Connie

