Birthday Shoutouts for November 17, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
(WXOW) -- See who is celebrating a birthday with the Daybreak crew today!

Henry Kuderer is turning 80 today!

"Happy 80th Birthday to our brother Henry Kuderer!" -From, sis siblings and family

Jorja Rein is turning 1 today!

"Happy 1st Birthday Miss Jorja Rein! Love you!" -Love, John, Deb, Tommy, Christine and Jared

Ruth Kielley is turning 95 today!

"Happy 95th Birthday, Ruth Kielley! Hope you have a great day!" -From, the 4 K's

Sue Schwartz is turning 60(?) today!

"Happy 60th Birthday again, Sue!" -Love your March birthday girls

Vicki Stein is turning 63 today!

"Happy Birthday to our sister Vicki Stein!! We love you!!!" -Love, Sue, Lynda and Chuck

