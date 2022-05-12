Bluebird Bakery & Cafe takes flight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Landing in the former building of Great Harvest Bread Company, Bluebird Bakery & Café opened for the first time on Thursday.
Owned by individuals with ties to La Crosse, Bluebird Bakery & Café offers a wide range of options for customers.
"That's what we really want to be able to have a place where people can come in the morning and get their coffee and their baked good, or come in the afternoon and for lunch, and get their sandwich and Italian soda," said Faith Roraff, Co-Owner & Manager of Bluebird Bakery & Café.
Beyond food and drink, the owners want to provide a new gathering spot for the community to feel safe and at home, inspired by a painting hanging in the café.
"If you come to our café, we have a little picture on the wall that shows a little story of a man who made homes for birds...he just wanted to make a place for them to feel safe," said Roraff.
Bluebird is open every weekday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m., as well as 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.