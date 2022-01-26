Cabin Fever Fun-Raiser 2022 for 'Tools for Schools' this Saturday

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Are you looking for a good excuse to get out of the cold and for a good cause? You may be covered this Saturday because the 'Cabin Fever Fun-Raiser 2022' is on Jan. 29.
Hosted at the Holmen American Legion at 6 p.m., organizers say it's an adults only event for those 21 and older. There will be games, food, drinks, music, raffles and much more.
The fundraiser supports the Building Careers and Tools for Schools program which provides resources to area high school students.
