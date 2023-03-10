Catholic Charities calling on donations for Diaper Drive

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to a recent study by the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 American families struggle to afford diapers for their children. Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota wants to help with the cause by holding a Diaper Drive throughout the month of March.
Organizers suggest setting up a donation box at your place of work or with friends and family. Their goal is to collect at least 800 packs of diapers to then distribute to low-income families in the region.
You can drop off donations at their Winona location at 111 Market St Suite 2 or by calling them at (507) 454-2270.