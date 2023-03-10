 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catholic Charities calling on donations for Diaper Drive

  • 0
Catholic Charities calling on donations for Diaper Drive

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to a recent study by the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 American families struggle to afford diapers for their children. Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota wants to help with the cause by holding a Diaper Drive throughout the month of March. 

Organizers suggest setting up a donation box at your place of work or with friends and family. Their goal is to collect at least 800 packs of diapers to then distribute to low-income families in the region. 

You can drop off donations at their Winona location at 111 Market St Suite 2 or by calling them at (507) 454-2270

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you