Celebrate 'Warrens Cranfest' with a pancake breakfast before the festival

WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW) -- Before thousands flock to the village of Warrens for the annual Cranfest celebration, you're invited to partake in a breakfast beforehand.
St. Andrew Catholic Church located at the corner of May and Pine Streets will hold their annual pancake breakfast on all three days of the Warrens Cranberry Festival, Sep. 23-25.
Organizers will serve breakfast, featuring a special cranberry syrup from 6 to 11 a.m. They add there will be indoor and outside seating with carry-out also available.
The cost for the breakfast, which includes pancakes with choice of cranberry syrup or organic maple syrup, sausage, cranberry sauce, coffee, milk and cranberry juice, is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Children 5 or younger eat for free.