Charity car/bike show and food truck event, Aug. 7

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Calling all cool car and bike owners, an upcoming event might be for you. JCI La Crosse Jaycees is hosting their first annual car and bike charity show!
On Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. anyone is welcome to stop by Logan High School at 1500 Ranger Drive for vintage vehicles and food trucks.
The entry fee for all cars is $15. The first 50 cars or bikes to enter get a Dash Plaque.
All proceeds go to the Mississippi Sisters Cancer Survivors Dragon Boat Team's trip to New Zealand!