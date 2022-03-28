Chef Challenge helps area Teens build confidence through cooking

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A face off between teen cooks from the Community Fight Club and the Y Teen Center Monday at the Dahl Family YMCA.
The Chef Challenge teaches teens how to make delicious food at home using fresh ingredients but it also teaches young chefs how to work as a team, remain calm under pressure and follow your idea through to the end.
The community fight club even had trouble getting their stove top started but...their training at the club taught them how to stay calm under pressure.
News 19's Heather Armstrong had the tough assignment to sample the food along with La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and Y Board Member, Clara Gelatt.
This is the first of three more cooking competitions between the two teams.
Whoever wins the most cook offs in the end, takes home the Young Chefs Challenge trophy and some other prizes.
All of the chefs were treated to dinner at La Crosse's Pogreba Restaurant.