Childhood friends reunite on 28th Freedom Honor Flight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Every year the Freedom Honor Flight flies area veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. This year nearly 100 veterans took the trip to honor each other and their fallen friends.
One local group of veterans grew up together and were able to reunite on the 28th Freedom Honor Flight. The four graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967 and served in Vietnam in 1969.
"We have 2 marines and 2 Navy. We have the marine Paul Hegge, Marine John Bantle, Navy Dave Vehrenkamp and me Pete Clements Navy," Clements said.
After reuniting 50 years later, they add that taking the trip together is a part of the healing process.
"We're here to help each other," Clements said.
The group was able to visit a friend, Russ Haas, who's name is on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
"Russ Haas was just a super person," Clements said.
Clements added that Haas served in Vietnam for 6 months and was awarded a Bronze Star. Vehrenkamp said Haas was the type of friend who would help you out in any situation.
"He said I'll let you use my motorcycle... so he let me use it and I drove out to see my girlfriend."
After the trip, friends and family welcomed the veterans home at the La Crosse Airport.
The four say they plan to continue meeting up and to stay in touch moving forward.