Children read to therapy animals at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota State Fair brings in many different people, but on Wednesday, some helped make it even more of a family affair.
North Star Therapy Animals held their third annual 'Read to a Breed' event at the fair grounds. Anyone was able top read one of their children's books to several different therapy dogs.
Diane Prange with North Star Therapy Animals said it's a fun way to get kids comfortable reading.
"What we realized is when kids read to animals, they're reading to someone who's not going to judge them," Prange said.
They're much less conscious about whether or not they'll make a mistake."
North Star Therapy Animals also had llamas and ponies there to comfort people as well.
The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day.