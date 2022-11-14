Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Holiday Cards now available

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Folks looking to check off a couple of boxes on their Holiday to-do list may want to consider picking up a pack of CMN Hospitals Holiday Cards.
As in previous years, the 2022 versions feature artwork by the five local CMN Hospitals Heroes with details about how they benefit from the organization. The cards are printed courtesy of Empire Screen Printing in Onalaska.
Each $8 pack contains 20 cards, envelopes and stickers. They are available at the following locations in the La Crosse area:
- Gundersen Health System Pharmacies
- Gift Shop at Gundersen La Crosse
- Gundersen Foundation Building (201 3rd St. N)
Cards can also be requested by emailing CMNHospitals@gundersenhealth.org.
CMN Hospitals specialist Beth Noffsinger also wants people to know about their Miracle Mondays promotion.
Each Monday in November and December, 7 Culver's locations in La Crosse, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua and Black River Falls will contribute 5% of all sales to benefit local families with kids facing medical challenges. Last year, Miracle Mondays raised a combined $28,000 for the organization.