...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow, occasionally mixing with sleet
or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

CMN Hospitals Heroes announced at annual luncheon

  • Updated
  • 0
The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals announces this year's ambassadors.

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals announces this year's ambassadors.

Families receiving help from Gundersen's Medical Foundation are often dealing with some pretty serious medical challenges. The annual luncheon announcing the ambassadors praised families needing help for sharing their stories.

Trips to the doctor, medicine and other specialized care can get costly but there is no price to put on the emotional toll having a child with a life threatening condition takes on the family.

CMNH provides money for everything from food and gas cards to gift cards for groceries but they also offer emotional support.

The goal is to help the entire family as they navigate this medical experience.

Elizabeth Nowak had two micro premie babies and each time, CMNH stepped in to help. Mathew, the father to Trey and Brynleigh says they couldn't have done it without support.

"It helped a lot, especially cause we got the meal tickets...so you got two five dollar meal tickets per day per person. It would cover two meals. Sometimes I would give her mine so she could get a little more to eat. I figured she was stressed out so she could use an extra treat," said Mathew.

To learn more about the CMN ambassadors, their medical journey and how you can help go to www.gundersenhealth.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org

CMN Hospitals selects five area families receiving help to act as ambassadors for the non profit sharing their story at event and the upcoming fundraising event. The CMN Miracle Gala formerly known known as the Emerald Ball, will be held Friday, April 14 from 5 to 9 pm at the Cargill Room in La Crosse.

