Community Rallies Around Onalaska Man Diagnosed with Rare Condition

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) - Karl Goldbeck is a husband, father, a businessman and a volunteer firefighter. This past April his life changed drastically.
Karl and his wife, Pam were visiting family in Louisiana when he felt tingling in his hands and feet. The sensation was so strong that soon Karl couldn't walk or even stand. Pam called an ambulance.
At the hospital, doctors diagnosed Karl with Guillon-Barre Syndrome, a rare disorder that affects 1 in every 100 thousand people causing their immune system to attack the nervous system leading to paralysis.
Karl spent more than a month in a Louisiana hospital before he was able to come home. He no longer needed a ventilator to breathe but he would need a wheelchair to get around.
Members of the Onalaska Fire Department helped out at a fundraiser at Burrachos, where Karl is the district manager. All the money raised will help the Goldbeck family with medical expenses.
If you missed the opportunity Monday to help the Goldbeck family, attend a Chicken Q at the Onalaska United Methodist Church on July 28th.
Purchase tickets by July 17th by calling 608-781- 6702 or sending an email to office@onalaskaumc.org.