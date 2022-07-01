Art popping up all over Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Pop-Up Onalaska is a free art scavenger hunt orchestrated by the non-profit group, Onalaska Art Keepers.
It's designed as a fun, summer-long activity adding a splash of color to the city-scape while getting folks out and about in Onalaska discovering various businesses and organizations.
President of Onalaska Art Keepers, Dan Stevens, said it's a fun way to introduce people to what the city has to offer.
"It's just kind of a fun thing that people can do by themselves, they can do it with their family," Stevens explained. "And it's a way to really get a hold of the city and take stock of businesses and the community that we have and appreciate the art that we have here."
Local youth and adult artists' works on canvas are displayed on storefronts of 44 establishments across the city, and "scavengers" must find them all and write down the subject of each piece on the provided entry form.
The contest is getting popular. In it's second year it has grown from 36 artists and sponsors last year to 44 this year. Art Keepers are a bit surprised of how well it's been received.
"We're getting entries from a lot further away and we had unsolicited people just write us letters," Stevens said. "[saying] 'this is like the coolest thing ever', you know 'We came here and had a great time with the grandkids, thank you' and it's pretty heartwarming actually. You start something new, you don't know how it's going to go."
Completed forms must be mailed in by the September 15 deadline and winners will be announced at the Onalaska Art Keepers' "Pumpkin & a Pint" event October 8.
Forms are available outside the Explore La Crosse office at Great River Landing in Onalaska.
Winners can receive $100 cash or a $50 gift card from local restaurants.