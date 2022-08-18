'Cops On A Rooftop' on Friday raising funds for Special Olympics at Dunkin' Donuts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you see a police officer on the roof of a donut shop in La Crosse or Tomah on Friday, it's all for a good cause.
"Cop On A Rooftop" happens from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. to benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Officers are taking part in the fundraising event along with athletes and volunteers. The money raised goes to support the programs for the athletes and Special Olympics.
According to Special Olympics, everyone who makes a donation receives a free donut!
In La Crosse, the Dunkin' store is at 1422 Losey Blvd. The Tomah location is at 1825 N. Superior Ave.