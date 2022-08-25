Coulee Recovery Center adds new memorial garden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You can now honor a loved one in a unique way while being a part of nature. If you go by the Coulee Recovery Center, you'll see a new memorial garden dedicated to those who lost their lives to addiction.
Organizers of the garden say the idea is to give people, who can't afford to memorialize their loved ones, a free option.
The Coulee Recovery Center building administrator Phillip Crary says there is a need for a space to grieve.
"Quite often its the family members and the people that are left behind that are the ones that suffer quite a lot," Crary said.
Anyone is able to go up to the front desk and ask for a rock. You're then able to write a name on it and place it in the garden.
Mary Jo and John Snow, who lost their daughter to addiction about three years ago, say the hope the garden can provide a safe space for people.
"We just think its really, a neat idea, visually and peacefully," said Mary Jo Snow.
"I just find it to be a really peaceful way to think about our loved ones and have a spot to do that. We've had so many people stop and talk to us about it as we're working. They find it really a great idea and just about everyone who's stopped has someone they know that they've lost."
The river rocks are free, but you can also purchase a slightly bigger rock for two dollars.