Coulee Region All-Stars Tailgate, Sunday Feb. 5th

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- You're invited to escape the cold this weekend at the 8th annual Coulee Region All-Stars Tailgate!
The tailgate is at the Omni Center on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone. Hosted by the Onalaska High School football team, the event supports folks with exceptional needs.
Organizers say you can expect a tailgate style part for all ages. There will also be games, food, prizes and more!
If you are interested in attending or donating to support the cause, please search Coulee Region All-Stars Tailgate on Facebook or contact Josh Lichty at 608-406-0393.