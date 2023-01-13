Coulee Region resident turned author holds signing at Pearl Street Books

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) -- A Coulee Region native and staff member of Central High School can now add author to her list of roles. Jolene Goodman will be signing copies of her new children's book on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Goodman will be at Pearl Street Books promoting her new book 'Sally the Squirrel goes to School' from 1 to 2:30 p.m. She encourages anyone to stop by to say hello and check out the local stores on Pearl Street.
"I am extremely humbled by the overwhelming response to this simple children's book," Goodman said. "Maybe that is what the world is looking for, simplicity, imagination and silliness in a world of technology, social media, division and great tension."
You can get yourself a copy of 'Sally the Squirrel goes to School' for $10 at Pearl Street Books or on Amazon.