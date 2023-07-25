Daybreak Birthday Shoutouts for July 25th

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov