Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Daybreak Birthday Shoutouts for May 19-21

See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Ariana is turning 9!

"Happy 9th birthday to our granddaughter Ariana!" -From, Grandma Sarah and Papa Steve

Bradyn is turning 18!

"Happy 18th Birthday Bradyn! We love you!"  -Mom and Dad

Chester is turning 13!

"Happy 13th Birthday, Chester. Hope you have a great day and can't wait to celebrate with you!" -Mom and Dad

Cody is turning 14!

"Happy 14th Birthday Cody!"

Graham is turning 8!

"Happy 8th Birthday, Graham! We love you!"  -Family, Camo and Finny

Gorean is turning 14!

"Happy 14th Birthday to Gorean Smith!"

Monique is celebrating on Saturday!

"Happy Birthday, Monique! We love you!" -Shawn, Shari, Leilah and Boots

Dave Kirchoff is turning 80 on Sunday!

"Happy 80th Birthday!"

