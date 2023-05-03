 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.7 feet on 09/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Daybreak Birthday Shoutouts for May 3, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim is turning 63 and retiring!

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Scott is turning 55!

"Happy 55th Birthday Scott!" -Love you, Dad, Lori, Lisa, Chad, Gary and Christopher

Jim is turning 63 and retiring!

"Happy 63rd Birthday AND Happy Retirement Jim Morris!!!" -Love, Shelly

Jasmine is turning 18!

"Happy 18th Birthday Jasmine! I can'[t believe you're an adult already!" -Love your family

Madison is turning 10!

"Happy 10th Birthday to Madison. Can’t wait to celebrate you!!!! We love you!" -Mom, Dad, and Jaxon

