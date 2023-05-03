Daybreak Birthday Shoutouts for May 3, 2023

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 09/28/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&