Downtown La Crosse is celebrating 'Winter Days'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you're looking to get out of the house and into the community, a local event might be just the thing you need! Downtown Mainstreet is working with local businesses for 'Winter Days.'
Winter Days started on Monday, Feb. 20 and goes through Saturday Feb. 25. Some of the activities include the 'Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail' and a winter photo contest. Some downtown businesses will also be having special deals.
MONDAY, February 20th
10 am - Gnome Scavenger Hunt, Tree Hugger's Co-op
4:00 pm - B.B.B.B. Bingo @ La Crosse Center
Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Coraline) $
All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank
All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail
All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest
TUESDAY, February 21st
3:30 pm - People's Food Co-op Winter Open House
4 pm - Children's Pottery @ All Glazed Up $
5:30 pm - Clay Class @ The Pump House $
$2 Tuesday @ The Rivoli Theatre (Coraline) $
All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank
All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail
All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest
WEDNESDAY, February 22nd
4 pm - Children's Pottery @ All Glazed Up $
Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Coraline) $
All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank
All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail
All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest
THURSDAY, February 23rd
5:00 pm - Black Legacy Art Show @ The Main: An Event Space
Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Coraline) $
Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank
Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail
Downtown Winter Photo Contest
All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank
All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail
All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest
FRIDAY, February 24th
10 am - Open House @ River City Gallery
12:00 pm - Axe Throwing Tournament @ Driftless Axe
4:00 pm - Friday Night Fish Fry @ Three Rivers Lodge
7:00 pm - Friday Night Comedy @ The Main: An Event Space $
7:30 pm - Concert @ Cappella Performance Center $
7:30 pm - Concert @ The Pump House $
Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Shark Tales) $
All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank
All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail
All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest
SATURDAY, February 25th
All Day @ The Rivoli - Free small Popcorn - courtesy of Cindy Gerke Real Estate
Free Admission to the matinee showing of Singing in the Rain @The Rivoli - sponsored by Cindy
Gerke Real Estate.
9 - 4 pm - Snow Sculpture event at Riverside Park (Parks and Rec will bring snow to the Park for
this event, fingers crossed we still have snow on Saturday the 25 th !)
10 am - Open House @ River City Gallery
11:00 am - The Magic School Bus Musical @ La Crosse Theatre $ (tickets required)
12:00 pm - Duluth Trading Spring Open House
1 pm - George Poage Presentation @ La Crosse Area Heritage Center $
2:00 pm - The Magic School Bus Musical @ La Crosse Theatre $ (tickets required)
All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail
All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest
Winter Days Deals and Discounts
February 20-25, 2023
6-11 Crystals - 2/20 to 2/25 - Sales, Workshop, classes, and give ways! Different each day
Drift Mercantile & TJ Cheddarheads - 2/20 to 2/25 Shop Sales
Driftless Axe and Arcade - 2-22 to 2-25 - $5 off with discount of CABINFEVER
Duluth Trading Company - 2-25 noon to 5 pm - 20% off purchase of $150 or more
Finnottes - 2-20 to 2-25 - 25% off Milk Chocolate Gators
Great Escape of La Crosse - 2/22 to 2/25 - $5 off with discount of CABINFEVER
Painted Porch - 2/23 to 2/25 - 15% Storewide