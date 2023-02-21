Downtown La Crosse is celebrating 'Winter Days'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening
Through Thursday...

.The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight
in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester,
Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some
locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease
very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate
90 may see little to no snow with this first band.

This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on
Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with
increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will
become an increasing problem.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm
ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is
expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin
line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts
decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for
freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are
possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and
power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track
possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands
and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the
storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over
the next 24 to 36 hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow
amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some
locations may see little to no snow, especially south of
Interstate 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Downtown La Crosse is celebrating 'Winter Days'

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown La Crosse is celebrating 'Winter Days'

Local businesses participating in special week dedicated to community involvement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you're looking to get out of the house and into the community, a local event might be just the thing you need! Downtown Mainstreet is working with local businesses for 'Winter Days.'

Winter Days started on Monday, Feb. 20 and goes through Saturday Feb. 25. Some of the activities include the 'Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail' and a winter photo contest. Some downtown businesses will also be having special deals. 

MONDAY, February 20th

10 am - Gnome Scavenger Hunt, Tree Hugger&#39;s Co-op

4:00 pm - B.B.B.B. Bingo @ La Crosse Center

Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Coraline) $

All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank

All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail

All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest

TUESDAY, February 21st

3:30 pm - People&#39;s Food Co-op Winter Open House

4 pm - Children&#39;s Pottery @ All Glazed Up $

5:30 pm - Clay Class @ The Pump House $

$2 Tuesday @ The Rivoli Theatre (Coraline) $

All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank

All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail

All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest

WEDNESDAY, February 22nd

4 pm - Children&#39;s Pottery @ All Glazed Up $

Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Coraline) $

All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank

All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail

All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest

THURSDAY, February 23rd

5:00 pm - Black Legacy Art Show @ The Main: An Event Space

Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Coraline) $

Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank

Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail

Downtown Winter Photo Contest

All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank

All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail

All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest

FRIDAY, February 24th

10 am - Open House @ River City Gallery

12:00 pm - Axe Throwing Tournament @ Driftless Axe

4:00 pm - Friday Night Fish Fry @ Three Rivers Lodge

7:00 pm - Friday Night Comedy @ The Main: An Event Space $

7:30 pm - Concert @ Cappella Performance Center $

7:30 pm - Concert @ The Pump House $

Movie Night @ The Rivoli (Shark Tales) $

All Day Coffee Week @ Citizens State Bank

All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail

All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest

SATURDAY, February 25th

All Day @ The Rivoli - Free small Popcorn - courtesy of Cindy Gerke Real Estate

Free Admission to the matinee showing of Singing in the Rain @The Rivoli - sponsored by Cindy

Gerke Real Estate.

9 - 4 pm - Snow Sculpture event at Riverside Park (Parks and Rec will bring snow to the Park for

this event, fingers crossed we still have snow on Saturday the 25 th !)

10 am - Open House @ River City Gallery

11:00 am - The Magic School Bus Musical @ La Crosse Theatre $ (tickets required)

12:00 pm - Duluth Trading Spring Open House

1 pm - George Poage Presentation @ La Crosse Area Heritage Center $

2:00 pm - The Magic School Bus Musical @ La Crosse Theatre $ (tickets required)

All Day Cabin Fever Cocktail Trail

All Day Downtown Winter Photo Contest

Winter Days Deals and Discounts

February 20-25, 2023

6-11 Crystals - 2/20 to 2/25 - Sales, Workshop, classes, and give ways! Different each day

Drift Mercantile &amp; TJ Cheddarheads - 2/20 to 2/25 Shop Sales

Driftless Axe and Arcade - 2-22 to 2-25 - $5 off with discount of CABINFEVER

Duluth Trading Company - 2-25 noon to 5 pm - 20% off purchase of $150 or more

Finnottes - 2-20 to 2-25 - 25% off Milk Chocolate Gators

Great Escape of La Crosse - 2/22 to 2/25 - $5 off with discount of CABINFEVER

Painted Porch - 2/23 to 2/25 - 15% Storewide

