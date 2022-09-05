Driftless Regional Read 2022 puts focus on climate change

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- A partnership between seven different local organizations is putting the focus on climate change and how it impacts us here in the Driftless Region.
The theme of 2022's Driftless Regional Read is Climate Change in the Driftless Region. The La Crosse Public Library, La Crescent Public Library, Winona Public Library, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse, Western Technical College, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, and the City of La Crosse worked together to choose a topic and sponsor a variety of events.
Organizers chose the fictional story "Flight Behavior" by Barbara Kingsolver, about a small town where 15 million monarch butterflies strangely appear after being driven off course during their annual migration south.
Livi Hackbarth, the Programming and Outreach Assistant with the La Crosse Public Library says they wanted to go beyond data to make the concept of climate change more tangible in our every day lives. She adds that when more people get involved the topic begins to feel less daunting.
"I think it's really great to get everybody involved and excited about the hopefulness rather than climate change as this thing that brings us all down and brings us all to this sad, depression state because it's really scary and really big and it feels like a lot. But when you interact with your community, whether it be in these programs or in the streets, it feels like it's not just on you but it's on all of us together."
More than just a book club, the Regional Read is part community read and part public programming, so they've also organized 22 events now through November that anyone can attend, even if you don't read the book.
"We wanted to create enough different programming so that, like the college students in our town were excited to come and be engaged in some of the programs," says Hackbarth. "We want people who may never even think about climate change and it's effects to be interested and want to come and observe and see what's going on. We tried to hit a lot of demographics so that anyone can participate because it's something that effects all of us."
Types of events range from guided hikes to lectures that dive into climate anxiety to guidance about where to begin in climate activism. A host of events can also help teach you about identifying pollinators in your garden, solar energy in the coulee region, and living sustainably. They even have a climate change game.
The first event will be a presentation of the City of La Crosse's Climate Action Plan which you can read here. Attendees will learn more about the city's plan and be able to ask questions.
Free copies of "Flight Behavior" are available at the Main, North, and South La Crosse Public Libraries, and the La Crescent and Winona Public Libraries while supplies last.
Driftless Regional Read 2022 is brought to you in part with funds from the Minnesota Arts, Cultural, Heritage Fund and SELCO Legacy dollars, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, and the La Crosse Public Library.
Last year's Regional Read was 'Waking Up White' and focused on racial inequality.
You can see a full list of events here, on the Driftless Regional Read's website.