Drug shortages being felt in La Crosse area

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Drug shortages continue to be felt everywhere - including the Coulee Region.
Gretchen Kunze, lead pharmacist at Gundersen Pharmacy on Cass Street says the shortages can be caused by supply and demand challenges, a shortage of raw materials, manufacturer issues or even recalls. It can also be caused by a sudden increase in demand. She says that's the case with the most recent shortage of the diabetes drug Ozempic which is now being prescribed for weight management.
"There's been a real big uptick in usage of that which has caused a real increase in demand which definitely has resulted in supply issues," said Kunze.
Kunze says when they notice shortages they will check on supply issues with other pharmacies, reach out to secondary sellers and smaller suppliers and work with providers to find alternative treatments. She stresses that consumers should know pharmacists share the consumer's frustrations
and they are doing all they can to deal with issues.
"There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes that is kind of intentionally hidden from patients so that they don't have to take on that burden so the ultimate goal just being to prevent any sort of disruption or delay in patient therapy," said Kunze.