Fall decorating contest hopes to bring people to Coon Valley

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW)-- Right now the trees are green, but in a few weeks Coon Valley- nestled between rolling hills and bluffs- will be the perfect place to see the extent of the fall colors.
Despite being a small community, it's situated on a busy highway. The Coon Valley Business Association (CVBA) says this year they wanted to give the towns' many commuters something extra to enjoy and give their own community members a fun way to beautify the village.
For $10, businesses, families, or even individuals can adopt a light pole on the main road through town to decorate with their favorite fall accessories. CVBA will announce a winner who will take half of the proceeds with the other half going toward a community project.
Karla Lewison, the owner of Donna's Daughters in Coon Valley and a member of CVBA says the business association hopes fun events like this highlight what makes Coon Valley great.
"I think small towns get overlooked somewhat. So we kind of just want to bring awareness to our town. It's a great little town, beautiful area in the driftless. And fall is the perfect time to check out the driftless with all the hills and the fall colors. We want to make it festive!"
CVBA has outlined some restrictions for the displays. They ask that you don't impact drivers' ability to see at the intersections or the ability to park or access the sidewalk. To keep the community inviting to all, they also ask that the decorations be family and small child friendly.
Lewison, as the owner of a business specializing in antiques and home decor, suggests using the typical autumn items like scarecrows, pumpkins, and leaves, but says there is nothing stopping you from getting clever and creative.
You can pick up an entry form at Donna's Daughters, Sweet Valley Artisans, Legacy or Coon Valley Farmer's Telephone Co.
The deadline to sign up is August 20. Decorating must be complete by September 10.
The winner will be announced on September 30.
You can learn more by visiting the Coon Valley Business Association's Facebook page or by visiting CVBA's website.