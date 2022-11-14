 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall-themed cheese creations for your holiday gatherings

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtesy Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Tina Peterson with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin says the badger state wins more awards for cheese than any other place in the world.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In Wisconsin, many of us believe cheese can go with just about anything and these fall recipes prove that point even further!

Tina Peterson with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin says the badger state wins more awards for cheese than any other place in the world.

"Putting together a charcuterie board featuring those Wisconsin favorites is super easy," Peterson said. 

"You can travel with it and I guarantee your guests are going to find something they absolutely love." 

Fall flavored cheese board

If you are looking for a healthy and hearty option, don't worry there are still ways to incorporate your favorite cheese. 

"This one is a go to on our website at wisconsincheese.com"

Cranberry Wild Rice Salad with Cheddar Gruyere 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you