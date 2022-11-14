Fall-themed cheese creations for your holiday gatherings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In Wisconsin, many of us believe cheese can go with just about anything and these fall recipes prove that point even further!
Tina Peterson with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin says the badger state wins more awards for cheese than any other place in the world.
"Putting together a charcuterie board featuring those Wisconsin favorites is super easy," Peterson said.
"You can travel with it and I guarantee your guests are going to find something they absolutely love."
If you are looking for a healthy and hearty option, don't worry there are still ways to incorporate your favorite cheese.
"This one is a go to on our website at wisconsincheese.com"