Father of Madeline Kingsbury in custody on suspicion of second degree murder

Winona, MN (WXOW) - Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's two children is in jail tonight.
The 29-year-old is listed on the Winona County Detention Center's website as being taken into custody this evening around 7-pm and is being held ahead of an initial court appearance on suspicion of second degree murder.
A post on Facebook by the Winona Police Department says "A Fillmore County Deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel, Minnesota. The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance. Numerous members of the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Agents and Crime Scene Personnel and with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working as quickly as possible to positively identify the remains. We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available. We will share an update tomorrow once we have more information confirmed."
News 19 reached out to authorities in Winona County to confirm whether this is related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury who went missing back on March 31 but were told there would be a news release sent out Thursday.
Police have not confirmed that Fravel's arrest has anything to do with Madeline Kingsbury.