Find out about the fall WisCorps programs to get involved in

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The WisCorps mission is to develop leadership, self-confidence and a strong work ethic in youth and young adults through natural resources.
Steph Hana joined Daybreak's Carly Swisher along with Foxy the 'ornate box turtle' to talk about some of the programs people can get involved in.
Hana says many of the programs include other cute critters like Foxy.
List of events through WisCorps:
INSECTS & FUNGI! OH MY! (Insects)
September 25 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Myrick Park Center Gardens
Presenter: Barrett Klein, UW-La Crosse Entomology Professor
Nature Saturdays at WisCorps
1st Saturday Each Month: 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Myrick Park Center
FREE Family Friendly
Reptile Round-Up
Wednesdays
9:00 am to 12:00 pm
Myrick Park Center
FREE Family Friendly
Stop in and learn about our education critters! If you're lucky, you might get to see one of our snakes being fed!
EnviroWednesdays at Myrick
1st Wednesday of Each Month: 7 – 830 pm
Myrick Park Center
FREE Adult Nature Series
Brought to you by Friends of the Marsh and WisCorps