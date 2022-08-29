 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Find out about the fall WisCorps programs to get involved in

  • Updated
  • 0
Steph Hana joined Daybreak's Carly Swisher along with Foxy the 'ornate box turtle' to talk about some of the programs people can get involved in.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The WisCorps mission is to develop leadership, self-confidence and a strong work ethic in youth and young adults through natural resources. 

Steph Hana joined Daybreak's Carly Swisher along with Foxy the 'ornate box turtle' to talk about some of the programs people can get involved in. 

Hana says many of the programs include other cute critters like Foxy. 

List of events through WisCorps: 

  • INSECTS & FUNGI! OH MY! (Insects)

    September 25 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

    Myrick Park Center Gardens

    Presenter: Barrett Klein, UW-La Crosse Entomology Professor

  • Nature Saturdays at WisCorps

    1st Saturday Each Month: 9:30 am – 11:00 am

    Myrick Park Center

    FREE Family Friendly

  • Reptile Round-Up

    Wednesdays

    9:00 am to 12:00 pm

    Myrick Park Center

    FREE Family Friendly

    Stop in and learn about our education critters! If you're lucky, you might get to see one of our snakes being fed!

  • EnviroWednesdays at Myrick

    1st Wednesday of Each Month: 7 – 830 pm

    Myrick Park Center

    FREE Adult Nature Series

    Brought to you by Friends of the Marsh and WisCorps

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you