Flooding closure impacts Stoddard Bergen Fire Department's biggest fundraiser

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Stoddard is feeling the effects of the rising river with some evacuations along Lake Road.
The boat landing is completely under water and homes nearby are bracing for more flooding.
Brothers Jeffrey and Bill Marshall said their father built the cabin along the river in 1961 from a kit. He was an avid duck hunter who shared his love of the river with his family.
Jeffrey said the cabin weathered many storms and is still standing. He recalls the flood in 1965. He was in the fifth grade.
"I very definitely remember this--walking around here and you would see debris floating by and there would be boats and fish swimming around. They're all confused where they're supposed to be. I thought it was great. I thought it was fun but now it's a different story when you get older," said Jeffrey.
Bill Marshal lives in Stoddard year round and said he knows that the potential for flooding comes with the territory when you live on the Mississippi. He said all anyone can do is be prepared.
"If it doesn't get windy, we'll be fine," said Bill. "If it does get windy the wave action, that's what the fences are for, keeping the debris from getting too far up into the yard, but I don't anticipate that," said Bill.
The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department said if boaters need help, they still have to conduct rescue operations so they are urging boaters with private docks to stay off the river.
Fire Chief Brian Lehmann said the this weekends event, the Big Walleye Tournament Fundraiser is their biggest one of the year. Due to the river levels, they had to cancel the fishing portion. The fundraiser will continue as planned.
"Our tournament brings in a lot of fisherman. I mean in the past we've had upwards of 250 entrants. Obviously this year we are down because people see the river and obviously they're hesitant," Chief Lehmann said. "We have people as far as Arizona, coming up to fish our tournament. They're not gonna make that travel if they can't come up here for that. It affects our income. People stay at the motels so that impacts them, so for us, it's difficult to have to work around that."
You can still support the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department by attending their 34th Annual Big Walleye Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be food and beverages, prizes for kids of all ages and a gun raffle. The band "Leather N' Lace" will perform starting at 1 p.m.