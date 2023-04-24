Flooding closure impacts Stoddard Bergen Fire Department's biggest fundraiser

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River
through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

The crests north of Winona will likely occur somewhere between April
25 and April 27, from Trempealeau Dam and Genoa Dam between April 26
and 28, and for the remainder of the area between April 28 and May 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in minor
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 700 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 09/29/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flooding closure impacts Stoddard Bergen Fire Department's biggest fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Boat Landing Closure Affects Residents and Stoddard Bergen Fire Department's Biggest Fundraiser

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Stoddard is feeling the effects of the rising river with some evacuations along Lake Road.

The boat landing is completely under water and homes nearby are bracing for more flooding.

Brothers Jeffrey and Bill Marshall said their father built the cabin along the river in 1961 from a kit. He was an avid duck hunter who shared his love of the river with his family.

Jeffrey said the cabin weathered many storms and is still standing. He recalls the flood in 1965. He was in the fifth grade.

"I very definitely remember this--walking around here and you would see debris floating by and there would be boats and fish swimming around. They're all confused where they're supposed to be. I thought it was great. I thought it was fun but now it's a different story when you get older," said Jeffrey.

Bill Marshal lives in Stoddard year round and said he knows that the potential for flooding comes with the territory when you live on the Mississippi. He said all anyone can do is be prepared.

"If it doesn't get windy, we'll be fine," said Bill. "If it does get windy the wave action, that's what the fences are for, keeping the debris from getting too far up into the yard, but I don't anticipate that," said Bill.

The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department said if boaters need help, they still have to conduct rescue operations so they are urging boaters with private docks to stay off the river.

Fire Chief Brian Lehmann said the this weekends event, the Big Walleye Tournament Fundraiser is their biggest one of the year. Due to the river levels, they had to cancel the fishing portion. The fundraiser will continue as planned.

"Our tournament brings in a lot of fisherman. I mean in the past we've had upwards of 250 entrants. Obviously this year we are down because people see the river and obviously they're hesitant," Chief Lehmann said. "We have people as far as Arizona, coming up to fish our tournament. They're not gonna make that travel if they can't come up here for that. It affects our income. People stay at the motels so that impacts them, so for us, it's difficult to have to work around that."

You can still support the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department by attending their 34th Annual Big Walleye Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be food and beverages, prizes for kids of all ages and a gun raffle. The band "Leather N' Lace" will perform starting at 1 p.m.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

