Fort McCoy officials and DNR provide update on Monroe County fire

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) - At a press conference Thursday night, the Wisconsin DNR and Fort Mc Coy tell reporters that they are working with multiple agencies to monitor the fire.
Mike Hillstrom who leads the WI DNR Incident Management Team says things change hour to hour.
"As of about an hour and a half ago we did have an additional 85 structures that became threatened by the fire and there was an evacuation that occurred from Arcadia Ave to Hwy 12. Hwy 12 to EW and then E W to E and then E back to Century Ave. The evacuation center has been moved at this point because of those 85 residences so we have enough space. The Lunda Center is at 405 State Hwy 54 here in Black River Falls."
There's been backlash on social media against Fort McCoy which had been conducting prescribed burns the last several days including yesterday amid the red flag warnings.
"One of the reason that this is the height of the training season. We have over two thousand soldiers coming into the base. Prescribed burns really set the conditions and there's gonna be a lot of live fire going on and instead of the ammunition and the tracers starting to impact the area and having an uncontrolled burn this is a measure that we take so we can set the conditions so we have successful training throughout the year and don't have issues like this," said Major General Mathew Baker.