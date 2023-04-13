Fort McCoy officials and DNR provide update on Monroe County fire

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Friday...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to potential critical fire weather conditions on Friday
across west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels
will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that
gets started, making it difficult to control.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WEST-CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
WEST-CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...through 8 pm today for Red Flag Warning. 11 am to 8
pm Friday for Fire Weather Watch.

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent Friday.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs Friday in the low 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Fort McCoy officials and DNR provide update on Monroe County fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Fort McCoy officials and DNR provide update on Monroe County fire

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) - At a press conference Thursday night, the Wisconsin DNR and Fort Mc Coy tell reporters that they are working with multiple agencies to monitor the fire. 

Mike Hillstrom who leads the WI DNR Incident Management Team says things change hour to hour.

"As of about an hour and a half ago we did have an additional 85 structures that became threatened by the fire and there was an evacuation that occurred from Arcadia Ave to Hwy 12. Hwy 12 to EW and then E W to E and then E back to Century Ave. The evacuation center has been moved at this point because of those 85 residences so we have enough space. The Lunda Center is at 405 State Hwy 54 here in Black River Falls."

There's been backlash on social media against Fort McCoy which had been conducting prescribed burns the last several days including yesterday amid the red flag warnings.

"One of the reason that this is the height of the training season. We have over two thousand soldiers coming into the base. Prescribed burns really set the conditions and there's gonna be a lot of live fire going on and instead of the ammunition and the tracers starting to impact the area and having an uncontrolled burn this is a measure that we take so we can set the conditions so we have successful training throughout the year and don't have issues like this," said Major General Mathew Baker.

