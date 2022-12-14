Franciscan Spirituality Center offers free Winter Solstice events

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In honor of the Winter Solstice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Franciscan Spirituality Center is offering two, free events to the public. Organizers say, despite your religious beliefs or faith background, all are welcome.
The 'Winter Solstice' is the astronomical moment when the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn, which gives us our shortest day of the year and longest night. Ultimately the solstice marks the official start of winter.
The Winter Solstice Labyrinth Walk is an indoor, in-person event from 4 to 7 p.m. Registration is not necessary.
The Longest Night: An Evening of Prayer and Reflection is a virtual program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is required to get the Zoom link. Click here to register or call 608-791-5295.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center is located at 920 Market Street.