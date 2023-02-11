Galesville Galentine's Day, Sunday Feb. 12th

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You can shop ahead of Valentine's Day this weekend at a Galesville Galentine's event!
Dozens of women owned, small businesses are teaming up for a special shopping experience on Sunday, Feb. 12th. Some of those shops include the Main Fox, Flex Appeal Fitness, Coulee Boutique and Muted Tones Boutique.
The owner of Main Fox Day Spa and Boutique Kari Schulz says no matter who you're shopping for, you'll likely find something to bring home.
"You can kind of just walk around downtown Galesville and see all the area businesses," Schulz said.
"There's a lot of different things to offer in Galesville and just kind of look for. We'll have heart balloons outside our door. We had the event last year and it was a huge success."
"It should be a good day, definitely something for everyone," Flex Appeal Fitness Owner Danielle Todd.
Coulee Boutique and Muted Tones are offering a free gift for shoppers with a $50 purchase or more.
The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in downtown Galesville.
You can also find the events Facebook pages by searching for 'Galentine's Day in Galesville!' and 'Galentine Market with Flex Appeal Fitness & The Main Fox.'