Galesville Public Library provides resources to rural communities

TREMPELEAU, Wis. (WXOW) -- We have many events happening weekly throughout the Coulee Region, but it can be hard for rural communities to get to them. Staff at the Galesville Public Library want to help provide resources to more people, especially during the winter.
Director Laura Oanes says, with a library card, you can access many different free activities such as games, DVD's, books and online tools.
"With your library card you can just log into the entire Wisconsin digital library through Libby and that is very popular," Oanes said.
"You can read that on any device that you have whether its an iPad or a phone or a kindle. It's accessible through your computer too if you don't have a separate device like that."
If you don't have a library card, you can get one at the front desk with a valid I.D.
Another fun fact about the Galesville Public Library: they currently have an all female staff.
