Girl Scout cookie season starts March 5th!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's one of the most wonderful times of the year because it's Girl Scout cookie season!
Local girl scouts will begin selling cookies March 5 through April 10. According to the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland, the young entrepreneurs will be selling the cookies in socially distant and contact-free ways.
This year's new cookie is the 'adventurefuls', which combines chocolate and sea salt flavors.
One hundred percent of the net profit from each box stays local. While troops choose how to invest their earnings in things like service projects and camp outings, Badgerland Council says they use the cookie earnings to provide impactful, experiences for all Girl Scouts.