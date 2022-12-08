 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types might change from
time to time as this weather system moves through. Watch for
changing road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Great River Makers Market returns with a holiday twist

If you still have some holiday shopping to get done, a local makers market has you covered.

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you still have some holiday shopping to get done, a local makers market has you covered. On Saturday, Dec. 10 the La Crescent Area Event Center will be hosting the 'Holiday Great River Makers Market.' 

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is free and open to all.

Organizers say it's the perfect opportunity to for handmade gifts while also supporting small businesses. 

List of Vendors: 

𝗝𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗿𝘆
Create Happy
Ladielauv
Morning Lola
Stone & Earth
 
𝗖𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
Notts Potts
One Eyed Cat Crafts
 
𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀
Simply B Candle Co.
Velvet Couch Candle Co.
 
𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀
Christy Bakes
Omega Bakery
Sugar Mama
 
𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿
Jackie's Sola Boutique
Kristen’s Krafts
Perennial Heirlooms
 
𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀
NP Squared
Steve's Barnwood Builds
Deveyj Creations
 
𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀
Low Ridge Honey
 
𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 & 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗸
billie's kitchen
Bluff Top Vineyard
Hunt + Gather Grazing Boards
 
𝗣𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹 & 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀
Hank's Barkery LLC
Pupper Apparel
 
𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱
i am frii.
Johnson Livings LLC
 
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹 & 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀
608 Authentic
A Blonde and a Bobbin
Angus & Abe Leather Co.
Flanouflage
 
𝗔𝗿𝘁
BK Fine Lines
Driftless Enchantments
Tiffany Lavender
 
𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐡 & 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲
1924 Custom Soapery
Bella Botanicals
Northwoods Body Co.
Purple Thumb Lavender
 
𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝗵 & 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆
Guy Lively
 
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗚𝗶𝗳𝘁𝘀
The Bath Experience

For more information, head to their Facebook page at 'Holiday Great River Makers Market – December 10, 2022' 

