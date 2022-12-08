Great River Makers Market returns with a holiday twist

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you still have some holiday shopping to get done, a local makers market has you covered. On Saturday, Dec. 10 the La Crescent Area Event Center will be hosting the 'Holiday Great River Makers Market.'
The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is free and open to all.
Organizers say it's the perfect opportunity to for handmade gifts while also supporting small businesses.
List of Vendors:
𝗝𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗿𝘆
Create Happy
Ladielauv
Morning Lola
Stone & Earth
𝗖𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
Notts Potts
One Eyed Cat Crafts
𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀
Simply B Candle Co.
Velvet Couch Candle Co.
𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀
Christy Bakes
Omega Bakery
Sugar Mama
𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿
Jackie's Sola Boutique
Kristen’s Krafts
Perennial Heirlooms
𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀
NP Squared
Steve's Barnwood Builds
Deveyj Creations
𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀
Low Ridge Honey
𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 & 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗸
billie's kitchen
Bluff Top Vineyard
Hunt + Gather Grazing Boards
𝗣𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹 & 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀
Hank's Barkery LLC
Pupper Apparel
𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱
i am frii.
Johnson Livings LLC
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹 & 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀
608 Authentic
A Blonde and a Bobbin
Angus & Abe Leather Co.
Flanouflage
𝗔𝗿𝘁
BK Fine Lines
Driftless Enchantments
Tiffany Lavender
𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐡 & 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲
1924 Custom Soapery
Bella Botanicals
Northwoods Body Co.
Purple Thumb Lavender
𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝗵 & 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆
Guy Lively
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗚𝗶𝗳𝘁𝘀
The Bath Experience
For more information, head to their Facebook page at 'Holiday Great River Makers Market – December 10, 2022'