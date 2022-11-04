Hall of Fame musician Michael Charles returns to rock La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A member of the Chicago House of Blues Hall of Fame marks his first stop in La Crosse since the pandemic with a Friday night performance downtown.
Australian-born singer-songwriter Michael Charles plays the Bodega Brew Pub at 9 p.m. Friday. He told News 19 Friday afternoon that the biggest challenge after a few years off the road was getting the band back together.
"The hardest thing for me was getting all my guys back, the band and all of that. People's minds went somewhere else. It was a long break, so I put together a whole new act and everything. There were a lot of rehearsals to get back to it, but it was all worthwhile. It was all worth it," Charles said.
Charles added that his performance will draw on a catalogue that includes 22 singles and 16 full length albums dating back to 1983.