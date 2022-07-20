Harry J. Olson Senior Center celebrates National Hot Dog Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's National Hot Dog Day! Get out there and grab a dog, just like the people who attended the free luncheon at the Harry J. Olson Senior Center.
The local La Crosse senior center hosted nearly 100 people for their first 'National Hot Dog Day' celebratory lunch. Hot dogs, fresh baked goods, and refreshments were served to all who came.
Erin Goggin, the newly-appointed Executive Director of the Olson Senior Center, says the lunch event came at a critical time for the organization.
"There's a lot of rumors in the community that we've been closed," says Goggin. "We have been threatened with eviction...and we want everyone to know that we're moving forward in good faith.
The Harry J. Olson Senior Center currently serves over 250 senior citizens from the La Crosse area. Volunteers describe the members as "happy and confident" whenever they are there.
Multiple donation buckets were placed on the dining tables in the center, as a part of 'Sheryl's Challenge,' which Goggin describes as "a fundraiser for the building itself."
"When we do buy it from the city," says Goggin, "we want to be ready to go. We don't want to have to ask for any handouts from the city."
Goggin says the money raised will go towards the building's "capitol improvements," and not the day to day running of the building.