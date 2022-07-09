Hauser YMCA holds 13th annual Kids Triathlon

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Every year, the YMCA hosts a Kids Triathlon for children ages 3-14. Saturday marked the 13th year of this event.
Children enrolled TO compete in running, swimming, and biking. Participants are split up into five different age groups, with start times in succession of one another.
First, participants competed in the running portion, with the oldest age group (ages 11-14) running 1 mile, and the youngest (ages 3-4) running 0.1 miles.
Once they completed the run, participants turned to the swimming event, where they swam in the Hauser YMCA pool.
First-time organizer of the 'Kids Tri,' KJ Newkirk, said there was an exciting new addition to the swimming portion.
"This year we added a 15-foot waterslide that the kids get to go on at the end," Newkirk said.
After the swimming portion, the participants then took the bikes. The youngest group rode one-quarter of a mile while the oldest participants pedaled two miles.
After completing the event, participants were given a healthy meal, Newkirk said.
"Our 'Summer Food Program' actually put together food boxes for kids to take as well," she said. "We had freeze pops, food, and a gold medal waiting for them at the end!"
Newkirk said she started working at the YMCA a little over a month ago, and says she's been doing "all things Kids Tri" since starting, and that it's a "great first event to organize."
The 13th annual 'Kids Tri' had around 200 participants, whose attendance fees will directly support the Y’s Annual Campaign.