Holiday Happenings: Thanksgiving 2022

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you give thanks and build community in a special edition of our Holiday Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many community Thanksgiving meals happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
La Crosse- La Crosse Center
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner is an interfaith endeavor put on by volunteers. It will be held at the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza. The dinner is free. The doors will open at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Thanksgiving Nondenominational Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
Onalaska/Holmen- Armory in Onalaska
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary and Holmen Area Rotary Club will be hosting their 12th Annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the WI National Guard Armory, 910 Oak Forest Drive. The meal is free but donations are accepted.
Tomah- Murray's On Main
11:00 a.m. until gone
Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Murray's On Main, 810 Superior Ave. The dinner is free to all, but please consider donating your time, pies, or monetarily to help support this great tradition!
Westby- Our Savior's Lutheran Church
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Westby Lions Club will hold the annual community dinner at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 306 South Main St. No reservations needed. Carry-outs available. Free will offering.
Viroqua- St. Mary’s Catholic Church
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Viroqua Ministerial Association and area churches invite the community to a free Thanksgiving community dinner. They'll be served at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in charge of arrangements.
La Farge- Free Methodist Church
11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St. The menu includes turkey, potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetables, and homemade desserts.
Trempealeau County- Trempealeau Town Hall
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Gather Everyone Together Thanksgiving Dinner (GETogether) will host a free Thanksgiving day dinner at the Trempealeau Town Hall/Centerville Curling Club. Donations welcome.
Winona- Lewiston Community Center
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
A free Thanksgiving Day meal will be served at the Lewiston Community Center, 75 Rice Street. The menu includes turkey with all the trimmings, dessert, and beverages. There will be activities and a puppet show for the children.