Holmen High School promotes positivity during Mental Health Awareness Month

HOLMEN, Wis (WXOW) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month so for the next three Wednesdays we're looking into how some local schools are addressing mental health. Experts say spreading that awareness starts at a young age.
Staff at Holmen High School are working to promote positivity. Student Annika Schroeder says she is feeling the effects.
"Your mental health is always going to be a factor in what you're doing so if you learn how to take care of it now, you're definitely going to be able to learn coping mechanisms you can apply to the future."
School Counselor Amanda Jenson says they want to address mental health in a creative way. During May, the school has implemented several initiatives like therapy dogs and goats for the students to play with. Jenson says this is a way to give them a break.
"At our school we want our kids to have those coping skills to turn to be able to work through those situations they'll encounter."
At the end of the month, Jenson adds, students will write gratitude cards as a reminder of what they can do for themselves and others. They will also assess what worked and didn't work so they can keep implementing new mental health initiatives within the school.