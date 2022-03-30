Holmen students to revisit inclusivity conversation with community event

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen High School students invite the broader community to take part in an educational program to discuss bias, racism, and privilege on Thursday.
"Amplifying Black Voices: Part 2 - A Community Event" involves the viewing of "Amplifying Black Voices", a documentary about the under told lives of black students and their parents in the La Crosse area.
Following the screening, the community partakes in a discussion. One Holmen junior hopes the event provides awareness and new perspectives.
"It's [a] really important piece to talk about because it is happening and a lot of people either deny that it is happening or are not invested enough to change anything. That really needs to change because people in our community are struggling," said Jordon Toso.
"Amplifying Black Voices: Part 2 - A Community Event" is in the Trygve Mathison Fine Arts Center in Holmen High School. The educational program is hosted by the Holmen High School Diverse Cultural Alliance, Holmen High School Equity Team, and Hope Restores.
The 7 p.m. event is open to the public and is free for all to attend.