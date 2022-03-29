Holocaust Lecture Series Continues with new speaker

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Author and filmmaker Alexandra Zapruder is stepping in to speak at the Holocaust event as part of Viterbo's lecture series.
Holocaust survivor Peter Feigl had to cancel his appearance. The 93-year-old has been diagnosed with the flu.
Alexandra is one of the founding members of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC.
She's spent 10 years researching and translating journals written by teens during the Holocaust and writes educational books for teachers working with middle and high school students.
"These are young people who wrote themselves into existence by writing their diaries. They knew that they were in mortal danger. Many of them knew the Jews were being eradicated from Europe especially as the war went on and things became clearer. I believe these diaries are in a very profound way an act of resistance against that erasure," said Alexandra.
To learn more about the experiences of teenagers detailing their day to day life during the Holocaust attend a free event Thursday, March 31 at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
The event starts at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:15 pm.